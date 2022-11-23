Human bones discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Human bones, believed to belong to those killed and buried 30 years ago, have been found in the liberated Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, the press service of the country’s Interior Ministry told News.Az.

Based on information received on November 22, the excavations were carried out in Sarijali village of the liberated Aghdam district, unearthing human bones. The excavations were carried out in the presence of police, prosecutor’s office, and security service employees.

Human bones are believed to belong to those who were killed and buried in 1992.

The bones will undergo a forensic examination to establish identities.

News.Az