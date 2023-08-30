Humanitarian aid will be delivered to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh after solution of technical issues: Red Crescent Society

Negotiations are underway on the delivery of humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) for residents of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, AzRCS President Novruz Aslan told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that after solving technical issues, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society will ensure the aid delivery, N. Aslan noted.

“There are regular negotiations with the peacekeeping contingent. Our partners also monitor the process and, if necessary, they can also join the process. I believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. Trucks are waiting at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

An appeal was made to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent with a request to create conditions for the delivery of humanitarian cargo to Khankendi.

