Humanitarian corridors out of Azovstal will reopen - Russia

Russia's military says it will open humanitarian corridors out of the besieged Azovstal steel complex for three days from Thursday, News.az reports citing RIA.

The military said routes out of the Mariupol plant will open from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time (GMT+3) on 5, 6, and 7 May.

During this time Russian forces will cease military activities and withdraw units to a safe distance, the military said in a post online.

We haven't heard anything about potential evacuations yet from Ukrainian officials.

Dozens of civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant late last week, with a large group of them traveling to Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia.


