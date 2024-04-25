Hungarian companies to produce medicine in Azerbaijan - Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two pharmaceutical companies of Hungary will start production of medicines in Azerbaijan since 2025, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said at the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission, News.Az reports.

He added that 90 names of medicines are planned to be produced in these enterprises.

The minister underscored that cooperation in the fields of tourism, education, and agriculture is expanding. This suggests that there is potential for the development of relations in the non-oil sector.

News.Az