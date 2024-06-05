Hungarian company ink contract on acquisition of shares in the Shah Deniz project

+ ↺ − 16 px

"During our meeting with Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, we explored various joint initiatives to strengthen Azerbaijan-Hungary economic relations. We discussed active collaboration in energy, transportation, and pharmaceuticals, the operations of Hungarian companies in Azerbaijan, and ways to enhance investment partnerships. The agreement signed on Hungarian MVM company's acquisition of shares in the Shah Deniz project will significantly bolster our economic and energy cooperation", the Minister noted.

News.Az