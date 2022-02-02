Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade arrives in Baku

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him today he will have dinner with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Tomorrow there will be a joint economic committee, a business forum and negotiations on energy issues," he added.

News.Az

