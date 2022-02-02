Yandex metrika counter

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade arrives in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade arrives in Baku

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him today he will have dinner with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Tomorrow there will be a joint economic committee, a business forum and negotiations on energy issues," he added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      