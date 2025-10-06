Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Hungarian Prime Minister at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media.

🇦🇿🇭🇺#Hungarian Prime Minister @PM_ViktorOrban arrived in Gabala to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. pic.twitter.com/uYzTDoYvxp — News.Az (@news_az) October 6, 2025

At the airport, Viktor Orban was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.

