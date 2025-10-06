Yandex metrika counter

Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

A guard of honor was lined up for the Hungarian Prime Minister at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At the airport, Viktor Orban was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.


