Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit
Photo: AZERTAC
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to participate in the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
A guard of honor was lined up for the Hungarian Prime Minister at Gabala International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media.
🇦🇿🇭🇺#Hungarian Prime Minister @PM_ViktorOrban arrived in Gabala to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. pic.twitter.com/uYzTDoYvxp— News.Az (@news_az) October 6, 2025
At the airport, Viktor Orban was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.