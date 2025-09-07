Hungarian PM predicts Ukraine will be split between Russia and the West

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Ukraine will, in effect, end up divided between Russia and the West as a consequence of the ongoing conflict, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"Ukraine will be divided between Russia and the West, and this is a reality acknowledged by everyone now," Hungarian journalist Csaba Toth quoted Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying at an event organized by the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

According to Orban, Ukraine may be divided into the Russian, Western, and demilitarized zones.

