Hungary and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on gas supply

Azerbaijan will supply 100 million cubic meters of gas to Hungary by the end of the year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Sijarto wrote on Facebook, News.az reports.

It was noted that an agreement was signed in Baku between the Hungarian MVM CEEnergy energy company and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

"Today, the security of Hungary's energy supply has increased. New sources should be attracted as much as possible to ensure reliability. Up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas will enter us from the Caucasus per year. This can be the basis for a long-term contract," Szijárto said.

