Hungary attacks EU energy policy at Moscow conference

Hungary would suffer if it was cut off from Russian energy, Budapest's foreign minister said during a visit to Moscow on Wednesday, reiterating that the country would not accept outside pressure when it came to decisions on its energy supplies, News.az reports citing TASS.

Peter Szijjarto was attending the Russian Energy Week forum as NATO defence ministers met in Brussels to discuss military aid for Ukraine, underlining Budapest's differences with most other members of the alliance when it comes to dealing with Moscow.

Hungary has maintained its reliance on Russian energy since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, prompting criticism from several European Union and NATO allies.

Szijjarto told reporters in Moscow that national interest was paramount for Budapest when it came to energy supplies.

"We have never been let down (by Russia). The deliveries have always arrived... Contracts were always respected. And my question is only why we should cut this relationship," Szijjarto said.

Hungary has pushed back against plans by the European Commission to phase out the EU's imports of all Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027, deepening a rift with Brussels over relations with Moscow.

Hungary signed a 15-year deal in 2021 with Russia to buy 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas annually, and increased purchases from Gazprom last year, importing some 7.5 billion cubic metres of Russian gas via the Turkstream pipeline.

The country also imports most of its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Ukraine to Hungary and also Slovakia. Croatian pipeline operator JANAF also transports crude oil to Hungarian energy group MOL's refineries.

"Brussels wants us to cut one of the two (pipelines) under the phenomenon of diversification," Szijjarto said.

"How can you consider having one pipeline rather than two safer? This is insane," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month he would urge Hungary to stop buying Russian oil, part of a push to pressure NATO allies to cut energy ties with Moscow over its war with Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said dropping Russian energy would be a disaster for Hungary's economy.

News.Az