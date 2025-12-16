Hungary to buy 2 bcm of LNG from the US

Hungary has reached an agreement to import 2 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. over the next five years, according to the country's foreign minister on Tuesday.

"Today we have reached an important milestone in American-Hungarian energy cooperation by signing a contract for 400 million cubic metres of LNG a year," Peter Szijjarto wrote on US social media company X, News.Az reports citing, foreign media.

In total, 2 billion cubic meters of LNG will arrive in Hungary over the next five years after Hungarian state-owned energy company MVM has signed the agreement with US firm Chevron.

"We are interested in purchasing energy from as many sources and via as many routes as possible, ensuring the lowest prices," Szijjarto added.

Citing the country's energy security, Hungary has repeatedly expressed its opposition to halting purchases of Russian oil.

