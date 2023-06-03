Hungary's energy security increases further thanks to Azerbaijan: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's energy security has increased further today thanks to gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page, News.Az reports.

"According to the agreement signed by Hungarian MVM CEEnergy and Azerbaijani SOCAR, 100 million cubic meters of natural gas will arrive in Hungary from Azerbaijan by the end of 2023. This is another milestone in the diversification of Hungarian natural gas supply," he said.

Szijjarto noted that Hungarian energy supply security has increased even more, because the point of diversification is not to exchange geographical dependencies, but to attract as many new sources as possible to ensure safe supply.

On June 2, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and Chief Executive Officer of the Hungarian company "MVM Group" Károly Mátrai signed and agreement on the sale of natural gas in the amount of 100 million cubic meters. The start of deliveries of the volumes of gas specified in the contract is envisaged in the 4th quarter of this year.

News.Az