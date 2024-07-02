Hungary’s Orban arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Orban’s press chief Bertalan Havasi announced, News.Az reports.

According to Havasi, the opportunity for achieving peace will be the main topic of the meeting between the Hungarian PM and the Ukrainian leader.Orban and Zelenskyy will also discuss the current state of relations between the two countries.It is the Hungarian premier’s first visit to Kyiv since the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Unlike other EU leaders, the Hungarian premier has opposed sending weapons to the Ukrainian army as he favours resolving the conflict peacefully.Orban and Zelenskyy talked briefly during the EU summit in Brussels late last week. Earlier, the Ukrainian leader invited the Hungarian prime minister to visit Kyiv.

News.Az