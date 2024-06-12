Hunter Biden found guilty on all 3 charges in federal gun trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty Tuesday by a jury in the state of Delaware of all three felony counts related to his purchase of a handgun in 2018 while he was addicted to crack cocaine, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The jury quickly concluded deliberations that began Monday after closing arguments. The group of 12 jurors took about three hours between Monday and Tuesday to convict Biden of violating federal law six years ago when he purchased a Colt Cobra .38 caliber handgun while lying about his addiction, according to multiple media reports.Prosecutors alleged that the junior Biden lied when he filled out a form to purchase the firearm at a Delaware gun shop, falsely certifying that he was not addicted to any illegal drugs at the time.The first two charges were related to lying about his addiction while the third was tied to possession of the gun while he was addicted to drugs. Biden faces up to 25 years in prison and a monetary penalty totaling $750,000.It is unlikely that he would receive anywhere near the maximum sentence as Biden is a first-time offender. No sentencing date has been set.First lady Jill Biden, who had attended the roughly week-long proceedings, arrived at the courthouse Tuesday shortly after the jury handed down its verdict.The president has said he will not pardon his son, but it is unclear if Biden would commute his sentence.The case went to trial after a plea deal on the gun and separate tax charges fell apart. Biden was charged with the three gun-related counts last September.Another case on the unrelated federal tax offenses is slated to go to trial in September.

