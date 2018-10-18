Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 33

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Michael was one of the most powerful recorded storms in recent U.S. history

The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to 33 on Wednesday after officials confirmed seven more fatalities in Florida, The Hill reported citing USA Today.

Twenty-three of the reported deaths occurred in Florida, where the storm hit the hardest, while 10 others were reported across Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina.

Hurricane Michael pummeled the Florida Panhandle last week, devastating infrastructure and leaving some neighborhoods submerged in water.

Task forces have identified more than 15,000 single residences that were damaged and 4,240 single residences that were destroyed by the hurricane, according to the outlet.

Thousands of people in Florida were still without power on Wednesday morning.

The death toll is expected to rise as officials continue to search for more than 1,100 who are still unaccounted for, BBC reported.

News.Az