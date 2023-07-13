Hypocrisy of Armenian officials has no limits - Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apparently, there is no limit to the hypocrisy of Armenian officials, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada said, News.az reports.

"Apparently, there is no limit to the hypocrisy of Armenian officials. Otherwise, why would a country that killed dozens of innocent children, including 12 children as a result of rocket attacks and aggression against Azerbaijan, abuse the deaths of children for political purposes?" he wrote on his Twitter page in response to the provocative publication of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

News.Az