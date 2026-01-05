Hyundai, Kia U.S. sales jump 7.5% in 2025 on hybrid demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. sales rose 7.5% in 2025, driven by strong demand for hybrid and eco-friendly vehicles, despite the impact of import tariffs, the company said. Total sales climbed to 1.84 million vehicles, up from 1.71 million in 2024.

Hyundai Motor’s sales increased 7.9% to 984,017 units, while Kia’s sales rose 7% to 852,155 units, marking Kia’s third consecutive annual sales record in the U.S. market, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Sales of hybrid and eco-friendly models surged 26% to 434,725 units, while electric vehicle sales fell 16% year on year. Executives from both brands said they expect momentum to continue in 2026 with the launch of new models, including updated SUVs and hatchbacks.

