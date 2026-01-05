Yandex metrika counter

Hyundai, Kia U.S. sales jump 7.5% in 2025 on hybrid demand

  • Economics
  • Share
Hyundai, Kia U.S. sales jump 7.5% in 2025 on hybrid demand
Photo: Reuters

Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. sales rose 7.5% in 2025, driven by strong demand for hybrid and eco-friendly vehicles, despite the impact of import tariffs, the company said. Total sales climbed to 1.84 million vehicles, up from 1.71 million in 2024.

Hyundai Motor’s sales increased 7.9% to 984,017 units, while Kia’s sales rose 7% to 852,155 units, marking Kia’s third consecutive annual sales record in the U.S. market, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Sales of hybrid and eco-friendly models surged 26% to 434,725 units, while electric vehicle sales fell 16% year on year. Executives from both brands said they expect momentum to continue in 2026 with the launch of new models, including updated SUVs and hatchbacks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      