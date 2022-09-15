IAEA board passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, and their content is very similar, though the first resolution in March preceded Russian forces taking control of Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

Both resolutions were proposed by Canada and Poland on behalf of Ukraine, which is not on the board, the IAEA's top policy-making body that meets more than once a year.

The text, which says the board calls on Russia to "immediately cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine", was passed with 26 votes in favour, two against and seven abstentions, the diplomats said.

Russia and China were the countries that voted against while Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India and Pakistan abstained, they added.

The board "deplores the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the ongoing presence of Russian forces and (Russian nuclear body) Rosatom personnel at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant," the resolution's text reads.

