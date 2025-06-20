IAEA confirms key buildings damaged at Iran’s Khondab heavy water research site
- 20 Jun 2025 12:48
- 20 Jun 2025 12:53
- 1026672
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iaea-confirms-key-buildings-damaged-at-irans-khondab-heavy-water-research-site Copied
Photo: Maxar Technologies
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has information that key buildings at Iran’s Khondab heavy water research site were damaged in Israeli strikes, including the distillation unit.
The information is an update onan assessment from Thursday, in which the IAEA said the reactor had been hit but there were no radiological effects, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.