IAEA confirms key buildings damaged at Iran’s Khondab heavy water research site

IAEA confirms key buildings damaged at Iran’s Khondab heavy water research site
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has information that key buildings at Iran’s Khondab heavy water research site were damaged in Israeli strikes, including the distillation unit.

The information is an update onan assessment from Thursday, in which the IAEA said the reactor had been hit but there were no radiological effects, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

