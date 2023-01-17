IAEA establishes mission at South Ukraine NPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency has established a permanent mission at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, the organization’s Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday, News.Az reports.

A year ago we were here together. And now, you know these difficulties, the IAEA is present here working with you, working with the regulator, working with Energoatom and all the staff we like to see here. So now we are setting our permanent presence here," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

The video also showed the ceremony of raising the IAEA’s flag at the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is looking to set up permanent missions at all Ukrainian power plants soon, Grossi said on Monday.

He made the statement on Twitter, also posting a video that showed the ceremony of raising the IAEA’s flag at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, where the agency just established the first such permanent mission.

"We are here to stay to help ensure nuclear safety and security during the ongoing conflict. Soon IAEA will be permanently present at all Ukraine’s NPPs, Grossi tweeted.

