IAEA provides nuclear security support for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP for first time

For the first time ever, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is offering its nuclear security expertise to a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The agency is assisting Azerbaijan in safeguarding race participants and spectators from any potential threats related to nuclear or radioactive materials during the Baku motor racing event, the IAEA said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The Baku Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for September 19-21, is expected to attract tens of thousands of spectators along the six-kilometre city circuit. During a mission this week in Baku, the IAEA supported Azerbaijan in strengthening nuclear security measures for the race, providing specific advice and recommendations.

The Baku Formula 1 Grand Prix event demands robust security measures due to its high public profile and significant media attention.

"Major events are prime targets for criminals, including the potential misuse of nuclear and other radioactive material," said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. "By extending our nuclear security support to the fast-paced world of motorsport, we are extending our vigilance – helping countries close critical gaps and keep the public safe."

The IAEA"s support for Formula 1 builds on the assistance it provided to Azerbaijan for the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), held in Baku in November last year, and will also be provided for the Commonwealth of Independent States Games in November and the World Urban Forum in May 2026, both to be held in Azerbaijan. Similar support is being extended to Brazil, host of COP30 planned for November, and to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the end of the year.

The IAEA"s programme of assistance for nuclear security at major public events (MPEs) is a cornerstone of countries" efforts to secure large gatherings with nuclear security at all levels. In total, since 2004, the Agency has provided nuclear security training and equipment for 88 MPEs in 49 countries to assist in the readiness to counteract a potential threat.

"For the last two decades, the IAEA has been at the forefront of an effort to integrate nuclear security protocols into traditional security arrangements for MPEs – an effort ensuring the safety of millions," said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA"s Division of Nuclear Security. "Behind the scenes of events such as Formula 1, there is a consistent approach recognizing nuclear security as a fundamental element of the overall security measures, before and during the actual events."

