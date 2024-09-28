IAF aircraft hits Hezbollah's surface-to-shore rocket facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israel Air Force aircraft, using accurate intelligence from the Navy and Intelligence Directorate, targeted Hezbollah's hidden underground shore-to-sea silos located within six civilian buildings in Dahieh, according to the IDF on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Jerusalem Post.

The targeted missiles were stored in underground facilities beneath residential buildings. In the report, the IDF noted that the missiles in these buildings were supposed to be in use soon.Furthermore, the IDF emphasized that Hezbollah has “for years” been manufacturing and developing more precise and advanced shore-to-sea missiles. These systems were sourced from Iran, according to the IDF.Civilian buildings showcase terrorist methodsWith a range of hundreds of kilometers, the objective of Hezbollah’s missiles was to threaten the freedom of international maritime navigation of Israel and the region, the IDF further noted.As the missiles were hidden within structures disguised as civilian buildings, Hezbollah’s way of operation is further showcased the IDF emphasized.The IDF highlighted that Hezbollah, like other terrorist organizations, uses residential buildings and the residents of Lebanon as human shields for their terrorist activities.

News.Az