IBM unveils massive $150B US investment plan

IBM said on Monday it plans to invest $150 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

This includes an investment of more than $30 billion in research and development to further the company's American manufacturing of quantum computers, it said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company operates one of the world's largest fleet of quantum computing systems and will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in the U.S.

