ICAI CA September 2025 result expected by November 3: Check steps to download and passing marks

ICAI is expected to declare the CA September 2025 results by November 3. Candidates can check their Foundation, Intermediate, and Final results on icai.org using their registration and roll numbers.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA September 2025 exam results in the first week of November, according to official sources. Though there is no formal confirmation yet, reports suggest the results could be declared by November 3, 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can check their scores on the official website by entering their registration number and roll number. The ICAI will also release the pass percentage and merit list along with the results.

To access their scorecards, students must visit the ICAI website, click on the “CA Sept Result 2025” link on the homepage, and log in with the required credentials. After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future reference.

The CA Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, the Intermediate exams ran from September 4 to 15, while the Final exams took place between September 3 and 14, 2025.

ICAI had earlier rescheduled the CA Inter and Final exams in Jammu and Punjab on September 24 and 25 due to heavy rainfall. In Kathmandu, Nepal, the exams were postponed amid Gen Z protests over social media restrictions and alleged corruption.

The ICAI CA September 2025 results are one of the most anticipated announcements for accounting aspirants, as they determine eligibility for the next level of the Chartered Accountancy program.

