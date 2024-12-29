ICAO rep arrives in Kazakhstan to join Azerbaijani plane crash investigation
A part of Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 lies on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Photo: The Administration of Mangystau Region via AP
A representative from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in the investigation of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190 crash near Aktau.According to Kazakhstan'ss Transport Ministry, Thormodur Thormodsson, head of the aviation accident investigation section, arrived in Aktau on December 29 as an accredited observer on behalf of the ICAO Secretary General, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.
The ministry noted that Thormodsson praised Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities for their transparency and the involvement of interested states in the investigation. A total of 17 international experts are now in Aktau to support the inquiry.
The tragic crash occurred on December 25 when the Embraer aircraft, traveling from Baku to Grozny, went down near Aktau. The flight had 67 people aboard, including 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz nationals. Sadly, 38 people lost their lives, while 29 survivors were rescued.