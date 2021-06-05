Yandex metrika counter

ICBL: Deadly legacy of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to claim lives

International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) commented on the death of civilians in Azerbaijan as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar.

In this regard, a publication was made on the ICBL Twitter page:

"Terrible news of Civilian mine casualties in Azerbaijan today, as deadly legacy of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to claim lives," the message said.

While performing duties in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, 39-year-old AzerTag correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and a civilian were killed as a result of the mine explosion.


