ICESCO delegation visits Icherisheher in Baku

A delegation led by Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Dr. Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik has visited the Icherisheher, Inner City, a historic core of Azerbaijan`s capital Baku.

They were informed about Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, which was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, as well as landscaping and restoration work carried out there.

They also visited the Palace of Shirvanshahs built in the early 15th century and considered one of the landmark architectural monuments of Azerbaijan.

Then, the ICESCO delegation visited the famous Baylar mosque. Built in 1895, Baylar mosque laid down the foundations of new architectural researches of religious constructions subject to the protection of the local architectural traditions. Its interior consists of a vestibule, chapel and chancel of specially underlined type of masonry and having a decorative expression form. Baylar mosque embodies the constructive principles of European, Eastern and local architecture.

The delegation also visited the newly built park in the territory of the Baku Khan Palace Complex.

ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik signed Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve`s guest book and was presented with a keepsake.

