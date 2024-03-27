ICESCO granted observer status in NAM Parliamentary Network

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) has announced during the opening of its 3rd conference, held this year in Geneva, Switzerland, the acceptance of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) as an Observer in the Network, according to the official website of the Organization, News.Az reports.

ICESCO Director-General Salim M. AlMalik welcomed this step, confirming that the Organization’s membership in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network is a step towards enhancing cooperation with the Network Member Countries, in implementing joint initiatives, and valorizing the Network’s role in promoting the values of coexistence and peace.

The Network, whose conference is held this year under the theme “Revitalizing parliamentary action in combating climate change,” on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, reaffirmed, in an official statement, the decision to grant observer status to: ICESCO, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA), and the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP).

The resolution stated that the members of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, convening in Geneva, Switzerland, on 25 March 2024, recognizing the importance of developing relations with other international organizations and bodies as an essential element in the institutional formation of non-aligned policy, approved the applications submitted by the three institutions to join the network as observers.

News.Az