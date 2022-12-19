ICRC vehicles pass unhindered along Lachin-Khankandi road (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peaceful protesters on the Lachin-Khankandi road on Monday created conditions for the movement of the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which were moving from Khankandi in the direction of Lachin, protester Adnan Huseyn said, News.Az reports.

On Sunday, more than 10 supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankandi road.

All this once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the eighth straight day.

The rally participants demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az