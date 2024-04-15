ICRC visits Garabagh separatists jailed in Baku, opportunity was created to exchange family news

+ ↺ − 16 px

In April, the ICRC representatives again visited all the Armenian detainees notified by the Azerbaijani authorities, said Ilaha Huseynova, Head of the Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Baku, News.az reports.

The detainees were met in private and were given a possibility to exchange family news.

"According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC’s procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities," she noted.

Note that Law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained Davit Manukyan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, who led the separatists in Garabagh, and Davit Ishkhanyan, who was the so-called "parliament chairman", and "foreign minister" Davit Babayan and brought them to Baku.

News.Az