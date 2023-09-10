ICRC’s destructive political activities in Azerbaijan should be given political and legal assessment - MP

ICRC’s destructive political activities in Azerbaijan should be given political and legal assessment - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent developments prove the allegations of the “humanitarian crisis” in Garabagh to be completely unfounded and politically motivated, Tahir Mirkishili, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

The lawmaker stressed that the right steps taken by the Azerbaijani leadership unmasked all forces, including the International Community of the Red Cross (ICRC), acting against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

“The ICRC’s activities in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region raise doubts. Numerous illegal activities of the organization have also been revealed by Azerbaijan. The pressure exerted on the Russia Red Cross Society proves that ICRC is not interested in the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

MP Mirkishili said that the ICRC opposes the sovereignty of Azerbaijan by providing material and moral support to Armenian separatists in Garabagh.

He emphasized that the destructive activities of the ICRC should be given a political and legal assessment.

“The ICRC must operate only in line with its mandate,” the lawmaker added.

News.Az