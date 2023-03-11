ICT – as the main factor in the development of the economy (ANALYTICS)

Azerbaijan has made significant progress in the development of its Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector in recent years. The government has implemented a range of policies and initiatives aimed at promoting innovation, expanding access to technology, and driving economic growth.

One of the key factors driving the development of ICT in Azerbaijan is the government's focus on modernizing and diversifying the economy. This has involved a range of measures, including investment in infrastructure, regulatory reform, and the establishment of special economic zones and technology parks.

Taking into account that ICT is an integral part of society and people's life, Azerbaijan has taken a number of steps in this direction so far.

In 2003, the National Strategy for Information and Communication Technologies was prepared in Azerbaijan, and in 2004, the "State Program for provision of general education schools with information and communication technologies in 2005-2007" was prepared.

In 2005, the "State Program for the Development of Communication and Information Technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2005-2008" was approved. These documents show that the Azerbaijani state carefully approaches the development of ICT.

One of the important events in the ICT history of Azerbaijan is the creation of the State Program on the development of the space industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2009. With this program, the implementation of modern space projects in Azerbaijan has been started.

The most important of these projects is the launch of the "Azerspace-1" satellite into orbit in 2013, becoming a member of the "space club" represented by a small number of countries.

Meanwhile, it should be noted the "ASAN service" centers which were established in the country to provide electronic services to the population by eliminating bureaucratic obstacles.

On April 19, 2021, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on the development of the concept of "Smart City" and "Smart Village".

By this order, the first "smart village" project is implemented in the Aghali village of Zangilan district. The smart city and smart village concepts, through the use of intelligent solutions, are designed to reduce the cost of service without lowering the standard of service for residents and their lives.

Azerbaijan has invested heavily in the development of broadband networks and high-speed internet access, particularly in urban areas. The country is also working to expand access to ICT services in rural areas, where connectivity has historically been more limited.

The government has also implemented a range of policies and initiatives to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the ICT sector. This includes the establishment of a number of technology incubators and accelerators, as well as support for research and development activities.

Azerbaijan's education system has also played an important role in the development of ICT. The country has a strong focus on STEM education, with a range of initiatives aimed at promoting the study of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The development dynamics of ICT in Azerbaijan guarantee great success in the field of high technologies in the near future.

Analytic group of News.Az

