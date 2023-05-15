IDB interested in projects for restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is interested in supporting projects that will be implemented in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, President of the Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al Jasser noted that Azerbaijan made a great contribution to the activities of the bank. The IDB president noted the importance of ongoing joint projects in terms of economic development, including infrastructure in Azerbaijan, the bank’s interest in expanding cooperation.

The first deputy minister of economy stressed that cooperation with the bank is highly valued in Azerbaijan, and expressed an opinion on expanding partnership with the IDB, cooperation in the restoration and restructuring of the liberated territories, supporting SMEs, financing banks, energy and food security.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation with the IDB in restoring the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation. The role of the corporation in strengthening the export potential of Azerbaijan and the introduction of Islamic finance was discussed, and further joint steps in this direction were considered.

News.Az