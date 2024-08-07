+ ↺ − 16 px

The Yerkrapah Volunteer Union conducts training for Armenian youth from an early age to recruit them into its ranks in the future, nurturing them with a false Armenian ideology and a spirit of revanchism. These activities are supported at the state level in Armenia.

Since 2015, the organization has held a military-sports camp named "Three Generations of Yerkrapah" every summer for children and teenagers in the village of Tsovinar in the Gegharkunik region, on the shores of Lake Sevan.The camp's opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Armenian government, regional leadership, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan, Commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces Major General Garegin Poghosyan, and officers of the corps.At the opening ceremony, along with the national flag of the Republic of Armenia, the "flag" of the defeated separatist regime was also displayed, and the "anthem" of the separatists was played in addition to the Armenian national anthem.Armenia's Deputy Minister of Defense, Arman Sargsyan, stated that the ministry is satisfied with the organization's activities and will continue to cooperate with and support its initiatives. The youth present at the event were encouraged to maintain their spirit and learn from "past mistakes."Organizational work in the camp is carried out in collaboration with the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, the leadership of the Gegharkunik region, and representatives of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces.This season, the camp is expected to host around 1,500 teenagers, including young Armenians who voluntarily left Karabakh. Officers from the 2nd Army Corps conduct military training sessions for the camp participants.

News.Az