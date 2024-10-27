IDF announced that four Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

An initial investigation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicates that the soldiers were taken by surprise by three Hezbollah militants hiding in a building. The militants launched grenades and opened fire, which led to a fire that caused the structure to collapse.

Four Israeli reservists in the 8207 battalion of the Alon brigade were killed on Saturday in an encounter with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Sunday, News.Az reportsThey have been named as Capt. (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43, from Jerusalem; Master Sgt. (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30, from Jerusalem; Capt. (res.) Amit Chayut, 29, from Haifa; and Maj. (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36, from Eitan.Four soldiers and an officer were severely wounded in the incident that killed the four, and nine others were lightly and moderately wounded.

