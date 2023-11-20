IDF says it targeted enemy fire at Gaza's Indonesian Hospital overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they responded to gunfire targeting their troops from within the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza overnight, according to a statement released on Monday, News.az reports citing CNN.

"Overnight, terrorists opened fire from within the Indonesian hospital in Gaza toward IDF troops operating outside the hospital," the statement says. "In response, IDF troops directly targeted the specific source of enemy fire. No shells were fired toward the hospital."

Twelve people died after Israeli tank fire hit the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said earlier on Monday. Among the dead are patients who were being treated at the hospital and a member of medical staff, health officials said.

Palestinian journalist, Anas al-Sharif, who is inside the hospital, told CNN that Israeli tanks were outside the main hospital gates as well as other locations near the hospital. “We are under fire in the Indonesian Hospital, and we are trapped inside,” he said.

A short video clip shared by the Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry showed medical personnel inside the facility assisting an injured man on the floor, while another man held a dialysis tube hanging from the debris.

