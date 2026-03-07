IDF strikes Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, destroys 16 IRGC Quds Force planes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) reported that it destroyed 16 aircraft used by the IRGC Quds Force at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport during a series of airstrikes in Iran’s capital last night.

The military says that Mehrabad Airport was used by the Quds Force "as a central hub for arming and funding the regime's terrorist proxies in the Middle East," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Aircraft loaded with weapons and cash took off from the airport numerous times and landed across the region for the use of the Iranian terror regime's proxies," the military says.

