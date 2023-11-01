- News
- Energy Output
Tag:
Energy Output
-
Iran has resumed gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars field after output was suspended due to Israeli strikes that disrupted processing operations at onshore facilities.01 Jun 2026-10:01
-
-
-
-
Kazakhstan plans to increase coal output to 128.9 million tons in 2026,says Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov.07 Apr 2026-21:55
-
-
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, announced on Sunday that they will raise oil production by 206,000 barrels per day in May, according to an official statement.06 Apr 2026-11:06
-
-
Global oil demand is projected to increase by 849,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).12 Feb 2026-16:50
-
-
Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) announced on Tuesday that its diesel fuel production reached a record 6.14 million tonnes in 2025.06 Jan 2026-17:49
-
-
New Zealand’s gas market is shifting from self-sufficiency to a structurally tight system, according to recent analysis.29 Dec 2025-12:20
-
-
RussNeft may reduce oil output by around 5% this year to 6.09 mln tons, while next year production is expected to grow slightly, head of the company Evgeny Tolochek told reporters, News.Az reports citing Lenta.ru .27 Sep 2024-14:42
-
-
-
-
-