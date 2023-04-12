“If Armenia continues military provocations, Azerbaijan’s response will be very heavy” - FM

“If Armenia continues military provocations, Azerbaijan’s response will be very heavy” - FM

“If Armenia continues military provocations, Azerbaijan’s response will be very heavy” - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border was a planned provocation of Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, who is visiting Baku, News.Az reports.

“The presence of Armenian soldiers in that area shows that there was a well-thought-out plan,” the Azerbaijani minister noted.

Bayramov stressed that it is planned to relocate Lachin residents to Lachin this year.

“The mine threat and similar measures are aimed at preventing their return. If Armenia's provocations continue, our response will be very heavy for them. The peace process has no alternative,” he added.

News.Az