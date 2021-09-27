If someone wants to resurrect dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory: Azerbaijani president

If someone wants to resurrect the dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance on Monday, News.Az reports.

The head of state once again stressed that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity.

“We have resolved the war by military and political means. The war is now in the past. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history. There is no administrative territory called “Nagorno-Karabakh” in Azerbaijan, and if someone wants to resurrect the dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory, create an entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh” in their territory, create a republic or an association. And we recognize it, but not in Azerbaijan! This issue has been resolved. I say this as President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Everyone must and will reckon with these words,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az