IFV crews conduct combat firing: Azerbaijani MoD
- 23 Oct 2018 12:07
The main purpose of a training is to improve the combat skills of the IFV crews
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by Azerbaijan’s minister of defense, the crews of Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) have conducted combat firing.
The main purpose of a training held at day and night time is to improve the combat skills of the IFV crews, the Ministry of Defense said Oct. 23.
