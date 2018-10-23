Yandex metrika counter

IFV crews conduct combat firing: Azerbaijani MoD

IFV crews conduct combat firing: Azerbaijani MoD

The main purpose of a training is to improve the combat skills of the IFV crews

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by Azerbaijan’s minister of defense, the crews of Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) have conducted combat firing.

The main purpose of a training held at day and night time is to improve the combat skills of the IFV crews, the Ministry of Defense said Oct. 23. 

