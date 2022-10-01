IGB project will play important role in strengthening Europe’s energy security: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) project will play an important role in strengthening the energy security of Europe and diversification of gas supplies, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday.

The head of state made the remarks while speaking at an inauguration ceremony of the IGB in Sofia, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani president noted that energy security is part of the national security of every country and the current geopolitical situation in the world proves it once again.

“For almost two years, Azerbaijani gas is on the European market and now in Bulgaria. The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the continent, which changed the energy map of Europe. Azerbaijan is proud to be the initiator of the Southern Gas Corridor. The Southern Gas Corridor transports gas to consumers by a new route, but also from a new source. So far, the only source is the Shah Daniz gas field situated in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, but several other new gas fields of Azerbaijan will start production soon and will contribute to increasing the volumes of our supply,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az