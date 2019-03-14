Yandex metrika counter

Igor Dodon: Moldova and Azerbaijan formed very good bilateral relations

Moldova and Azerbaijan have formed very good bilateral relations, including economic, diplomatic relations, President of Moldova Igor Dodon said at the 7th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The President recalled that a number of agreements have been signed between the countries.

“I would like to note that we are actively cooperating at international platforms, including those held within the framework of the CIS,” added Dodon.

News.Az 


