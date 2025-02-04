IIHF votes to ban Russia from 2026 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to exclude Russia from participating in the 2026 World Cup, according to a source.

On February 2-4, the IIHF Council is holding a meeting to discuss whether to keep its ban on Russian teams from international tournaments.

"The Russian [national] team has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup," the source said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions. The national teams have already missed out on three world championships and will be barred from the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship as well.

In late March, 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

News.Az