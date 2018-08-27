Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build carpet workshop in Ismayilli

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the construction of a new carpet weaving workshop in Ismayilli district.

Under the presidential order, 2.4 million manats were allocated to Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.

On August 25, the Ismayilli branch of Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company was inaugurated with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

