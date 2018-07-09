Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev: Armenian statehood has collapsed

Ilham Aliyev: Armenian statehood has collapsed

"The criminal, thievish, bloodsucking, corrupt power existing in Armenia has completely collapsed."

President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.
 
"The Armenian people repeat what I said. I stated from the UN rostrum that this is a regime of a corrupt junta. Now Armenian people repeat it. I said that it was a bloodsucking, thievish, criminal regime. Now the Armenian people repeat it.
 
"The Armenian statehood has already failed. At the same time, justice triumphed, the junta of bloodsuckers left power. We also played a role there. I do not want to inflate this now. We totally isolated Armenia ... " the President of Azerbaijan added.

