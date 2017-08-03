Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev attends opening of orphanage-kindergarten in Gakh

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of a 180-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Gakh, whose construction was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the orphanage-kindergarten, and then toured it.

The construction of the facility started in July 2014, and ended in July 2017.

The three-story building covers an area of 2,124 square meters. All conditions were created there for children. All classrooms are supplied with the necessary equipment. The orphanage-kindergarten has a gym, a canteen and playgrounds.

News.Az


