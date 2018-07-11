Ilham Aliyev attends reception for heads of NATO member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 11, Brussels hosted a reception for the Heads of State and Government of the NATO Allies and Partners.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.

Before the reception, a joint photo was taken.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, took part in a reception organized for the heads of state and government of the NATO allies and partners.

News.Az

News.Az