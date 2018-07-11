Ilham Aliyev attends reception for heads of NATO member states
On July 11, Brussels hosted a reception for the Heads of State and Government of the NATO Allies and Partners.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.
Before the reception, a joint photo was taken.
