Ilham Aliyev attends reception for heads of NATO member states

On July 11, Brussels hosted a reception for the Heads of State and Government of the NATO Allies and Partners.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception.

Before the reception, a joint photo was taken.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

