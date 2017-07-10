Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan growing stronger as Turkey strengthens

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is also growing stronger as Turkey strengthens.

Turkey is a great power on a global scale and it has a decisive word on many issues of the world agenda Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the official opening ceremony of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul July 10, APA reported.



“I am very glad to be on the soil of brotherly Turkey again. I would like to take this opportunity and wish peace, welfare and progress to brotherly Turkish people,” said the Azerbaijani president.



President Aliyev noted that Turkey has achieved all these successes under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



“Today, Turkey is developing rapidly and it has passed a glorious path under Erdogan’s leadership. Today’s event is proof of this,” he said.



“Taking this opportunity, I convey greetings of the Azerbaijani people to their Turkish brothers and sisters,” he added.

News.Az

