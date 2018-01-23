Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan railway line has changed regional transport map

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan railway line has changed regional transport map. This route takes two weeks instead of 30-35 days as in the past, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state made the remarks during the 'Strategic Outlook: Eurasia' panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 23, APA reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan turns into a regional transport hub: ‘We are still working in this direction. There will not be oil and gas in the future, they will finish. The future is innovation, effectiveness, management, transparency and state support to the business. One of main goals a few years ago was to eliminate poverty and unemployment. We succeeded in these issues. Currently, the poverty level in Azerbaijan makes up 5.4 percent, unemployment is at 5 percent. Number of population has increased by 1.5 million people in the past 15 years. Last year, 177 new permanent jobs were launched. This demonstrates our policy’.

The president said that oil and gas don’t create many jobs: ‘Therefore, we must consider education, management, agriculture, tourism and services. We condicted reforms and people appreciated these reforms. They were not painful. We have social package for those who need state support. We’ll continue this policy of deep and comprehensive economic reforms’.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has a special fund to support the business. According to him, $2 billion preferential loan was allocated to private sector during past ten years: ‘We pay attention especially to regional development. Now, we are implementing the third program on the regional development. One of the main conditions of this program is infrastructure. During past fifteen years, we constructed more than 12,000 km of road’.

